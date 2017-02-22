Globalisation and personal identities





Carbon 12 - Bernhard Buhmann, Free-wheeling B, Oil on canvas, 200x150cm, 2016

“I want my paintings to reflect the endless possibilities available to people today, and the amalgamation of multiple identities in societies and individuals. The grid is a reference to a childhood game, where we would play around with twelve squares to come up with different configurations and arrangements every time. The squares are building blocks of a preliminary self-understanding. They invite viewers to question their own existence and identities, because deciding how you want to live while knowing that you can always become someone else is an integral part of identity construction. Using the grid was also a good way to create a link between the figurative and abstract paintings in this body of work,” Buhmann says.