Dubai welcomes the season of art

Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, which is home to over 70 creative spaces, will present an extensive programme of events between March 10 and 18. Beginning with the inauguration of Concrete, a new multi-purpose events’ space, with the opening of Syria: Into the Light, an exhibition by the Atassi Foundation, the events include daily talks by artists, curators and other art professionals, art workshops for all ages, artists’ commissions, book launches, guided gallery tours, pop-up events such as the region’s first art book fair and Galleries Night, on March 13, marking the opening of new shows in the art galleries within the complex.

ArtBus: March 17 to 19 The ArtBus returns for the 10th year, providing guided tours of the city’s prominent galleries, art fairs and Art week venues. As always, the project, run by ArtintheCity and Dubai Culture, has commissioned local artists to paint the buses, offering them a different canvas and wider visibility for their work. The beautifully decorated buses start from Madinat Jumeirah at 10am and return to the venue around 6pm. The three routes covered include the Al Quoz art district; DIFC Gate Village, Dubai Design District & Downtown Dubai; and Jumeirah & Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Tickets cost Dh50 per day. For bookings and more information go to community@thejamjardubai.com Art activations around Dubai Empires of Memory at Vida Downtown Dubai — this interactive installation by Dubai-based Indian artist Owais Husain explores themes of identity, displacement and memory through videos projected on stacked steel trunks. The work looks at the evolution of memory through history; how one can be used to shape, manipulate, or distort the other and how this dynamic is influenced by the hierarchies of culture through generations. Christie’s Dubai Modern and Contemporary Art Sale on March 18 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel Highlights include Ismail Shammout’s Odyssey of a People, a six-metre long painting depicting the struggle of the Palestinian people and six exceptional works by Egyptian master Mahmoud Said from private collections of the artist’s family. The auction house will also launch Said’s catalogue raisonné, and present an exhibition of 14 works by the artist loaned by private collections. The exhibition is open to the public from March 15 to 18 from 10am to 8pm at Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel. Art events in other cities: Abu Dhabi: The Creative Act: Performance. Process. Presence — presented by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, this exhibition running at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island until July 29, showcases works from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi collection. Lest We Forget – Emarati Adornment: Tangible and Intangible: running until August 27 at Warehouse421 explores Emirati culture and heritage through traditional objects and modes of adornment. But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community,1988-2008: running until May 25 at the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery surveys one of the most important artistic communities in the UAE’s history. It features historic works from 1988 to 2008, by late Hassan Sharif, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Abdullah Al Saadi, Mohammad Kazem, Hussain Sharif, Vivek Vilasini, Jos Clevers, and Ebtisam Abdulaziz; archival material; and videos of interviews with writers, poets, filmmakers and artists from that core community. Sharjah: Maraya Art Centre: Beloved Bodies II, presented by the Barjeel Art Foundation, features contemporary artworks by women artists that depict the body in the context of language, landscape, trauma and memory; and Once Upon a Time: Hadiqat Al Umma, a solo exhibition by Iraqi artist Sadik Kwaish Alfraji. Sharjah Art Foundation: Sharjah Biennial 13: Tamawuj, opening week programme of talks, and March Meeting 2017, from March 10 to 14 at Gallery 1, Al Mureijah Square and other venues. Doha: Picasso-Giacometti at the Fire Station, Garage Gallery until March 21 featuring over 120 works from the collections of the Musee National Picasso and the Fondation Giacometti in Paris and from international collections. JR Retrospective at QM Gallery in Katara from March 9 to May 31 featuring iconic series and videos by celebrated French urban artist JR. Imperial Threads: Motifs and artisans from Turkey, Iran and India at Museum of Islamic Art, from March 15 to November 4 features carpets, manuscripts, metalwork and other objects showcasing the connection between the Ottoman, Safavid and Mughal empires that marked the early modern period in Islamic art. The third annual edition of the New York Times Art for Tomorrow conference will be held at W Doha Hotel & Residence from March 10 to 13. With ‘Boundaries, Identity and the Public Realm’ as the theme, it will investigate the role of art as a catalyst for economic growth and a mechanism for city or corporate branding. More from Arts All you need know about Art Dubai 2017

Dubai welcomes the season of art

