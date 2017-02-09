Capturing the intangible

“I recorded the sounds at railway stations, and in restaurants, shops and streets that I visited. I have represented the feel of those places by using various visual elements connected with them to create the sound waves in my embroidered works,” Kazem says. “For example, I used thread of the same blue colour as the train to represent a train journey and I used materials bought from a fabric shop to recreate the ambience of the store. The light box represents the sounds and environment of a street that is lined with shops specializing in LED lights and metal working. In this series, I received and collected sounds and materials from the shops and often commissioned the same shops to help me create the works.” Another sound themed work in the show is Sculpting Sound from 2012. Here, the artist has covered a piece of fabric with phrases in various languages and embellished it by hand with shiny sequins. The work represents the ambience of a popular Dubai lounge that has now been demolished to make way for new construction and reflects the changes in the city as well as its multicultural ethos. “I wanted to visualise that quintessential Dubai experience of passing by the door, or sitting in a busy public venue and catching snatches of conversations in different languages,” Kazem says.