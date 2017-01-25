Beyond boundaries: Middle East’s turmoil, expressed over e-mail

Since those dark times, the jail has been converted into a museum and Seyitvan often performed there as a clown to raise money for his art education. “When it was being turned into the museum, I would go there and sit for hours. People would say things like: ‘I came to visit my relatives in this jail’, ‘I lost my friend here’, ‘I was beaten up here’ or ‘I cried here’. As an artist, I witnessed that and it was a turning point for my work. In ‘Every stone wants freedom’, I have a stone that wants to be free, but on the other side there is a balloon which also wants to be free but can’t break loose from the stone.

“In time, I made this balloon a human and created ‘The way to freedom’. I also made an installation of 200 balloons in the garden of the jail. Every balloon symbolised a person. The garden, which had a sad atmosphere, was suddenly full of balloons. When people saw that, they felt very happy.” He, however, is despairing. “This government is an enemy of art, especially Kurdish art,” he says. “Diyarbakır is a great city and its potential is vast. It was a cradle to 30 civilisations, but the government wants this city and its history to be wiped out. How can we cherish the construction of a common life belonging to all, under the shadow of banishment?” Like Seyitvan most of the entrants are, understandably, motivated by the turmoil around them. Kurdish photographer Younes Mohammad, who has been working in Mosul, captures the pain — and the resilience — of that banishment that so many suffer. In his poignant “A Yezidi Refugee with his Pillow” an old man driven from his home by Daesh wanders lost and confused in a ruined city where he sleeps in a different place every night — a school, the streets, a construction site — with only a pillow for comfort. If this work — in black and white — has a documentary edge, the contribution from Bnar Sardar seems gently evocative. In her deceptively sweet photograph, “The Garden of Eden is Likely to Disappear”, a calf nuzzles the ear of a child in an encampment of Marsh Arabs, the tribe who live in the wetlands of Iraq and Iran and were all but wiped out by Saddam Hussain in the late 1980s. Now their existence is threatened, not so much by violence, but by the construction of dams upstream in Syria and Turkey. Other entries do not directly address the well-publicised conflicts and fears of the area. In “Taste: Receive Life’s Pure Secrets in Miracles” Egyptian Fathi Hawas has followed the pilgrimage of a Muslim group who cannot afford to travel to Makkah, and instead pray at a place set aside for the poor in the deserts of the Red Sea hinterland. These are striking black-and-white images which movingly dramatise the intensity of the pilgrims’ belief. The boundaries of e-mail versatility are being stretched in a project by Sahand Hesamiyan from Tehran whose installation “Pardis” (Paradise) is being reproduced using a 3D printer. The original, which is made of mirrored stainless steel, resembles cypress trees, symbols of purity and holiness in Iranian culture, and are hung from a ceiling so that viewers can walk through them on a “sacred journey”. The 3D version is being printed out once a week during the exhibition’s run, but while the original is 2.6 metres high it will be 30 centimetres and the closest technology can get to match its lustre will be a rendering in matte white polystyrene. While Hesamiyan draws on his cultural heritage, Mohammad Khalid from Dubai takes inspiration from more mundane, contemporary sources. In “Dirty Messages” he reproduces some of the graffiti and anonymous scribbles found on unfinished buildings and abandoned construction projects in the city. Many sites have been left derelict and Khalid sees their windows as a platform for storytelling and for strangers to share their thoughts. Another contributor who is taking a sideways look at his region is Iraqi Burhan Sabir, a painter and sculptor who depicts the ancient religion and social structures of Mesopotamian civilisations. In his impressionistic water colour “Istanbul” he has tried to combine the ancient spirituality of the city with the buzz of everyday life. Mai Al Shazly from Egypt examines resistance and retaliation on one hand with dependency and community on the other in two videos that run concurrently. In “Undercurrents” the images contradict each other — one with the calming colours and sounds of the ocean the other full of discordant noise, tension and aggression. A more specific reaction to the chaos of the region comes from documentary photographer Zardasht Osman who depicts fighters from Iraqi Kurdistan’s military forces standing in front of images from popular culture such as singer Shakira and actor Sylvester Stallone. Osman says: “Deciding to live freely like a Westerner needs sacrifices. To know the meaning of freedom is to know the limits of it, and the boundaries of it should not be crossed. Life is tied with freedom, if we don’t have freedom, we don’t have life either.” This is bold talk. In addition to the dangers that encompass them, artists in the region have to contend with yet another challenge, the restraints of censorship. “It is a big, big, issue,” says Garmiany. “This is not like the UK where the law protects rights of the individual’s freedom of expression. We have no law to protect individuals and in this environment of chaos — although people, artists, do know how to protect themselves from trouble — where there is no law hundreds of people get killed. They can disappear easily.” Richard Holledge is a writer based in London. “Beyond Boundaries: Art by Email” runs at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Bothy Gallery, until March 5. More from Arts Call for more Emirati-Indian events

The glue that holds Dubai together

Transcultural perspectives on contemporary art

25 artists to compete for Dubai Canvas 3D Award









