All you need know about Art Dubai 2017

Homage Without an Homage presented by Julius Baer. In previous years, the Swiss private banking group has exhibited works by prominent contemporary Swiss artists at their lounge at Art Dubai. But this year, the company is celebrating the life and legacy of the late Emirati artist Hassan Sharif through their exhibition. The show, curated by Cristiana de Marchi, features works by artists from different generations who have been mentored, influenced, or inspired by Sharif’s conceptual art practice and teaching. These include the core group of Emirati conceptual artists — Hussein Sharif, Mohmmed Ahmed Ibrahim and Mohammad Kazem; artist, writer and filmmaker Nujoom Ghanem; the next generation of Emirati artists such as Ebtisam AbdulAziz, Layla Juma, Shaikha Al Mazrou and Jumairy; as well as Sharif’s international friends such as Vivek Vilasini, Cristiana de Marchi, Salwa Zeidan, Ramin and Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian. The show is accompanied by a programme of performances, video screenings and talks addressing various aspects of Sharif’s artistic journey.



Launch of 81 Designs at Julius Baer Lounge on March 17 at 5.30pm 81 Designs is a UAE-based social enterprise co-founded by Nesrine El-Tibi Maalouf and Nadine Y Maalouf. It collaborates with artists from the region with the aim of using art to empower skilled women refugees by providing them with jobs that give them hope, a renewed sense of purpose and a sustainable future. For its inaugural project, the company collaborated with well-known ‘calligraffiti’ artist eL Seed, whose contemporary artworks have been recreated in the form of handmade tapestries, by Palestinian women refugees, using traditional embroidery techniques. The project will be launched with a talk by eL Seed, and screening of a documentary about the project.

Here are the event details: Event: Art Dubai 2017

Venue: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Dates: March 15 – March 18 Public timings: March 15 – 1pm - 4pm Ladies Day Preview, open to all women;

March 16 - 4pm to 9.30pm;

March 17 - 2pm to 9.30pm;

March 18 -12noon to 6.30pm. Tickets: day tickets cost Dh50 online and Dh80 on site. Entry is free for children up to 18 years old, and students with valid ID cards. Three-day ticket costs Dh80 online and Dh120 on site. Parking available at Dubai Police Academy with shuttle service to Madinat Jumeirah. For more information, visit www.artdubai.ae - Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

