A tribute to Faiz

Faiz was born in 1911 in Sialkot, India, which is now part of Pakistan, and died in Lahore in 1984. He was a leading intellectual and a revolutionary poet, and writer, who is best known for his work in the Urdu language. He was part of the Progressive Writer’s Movement, whose members fought against imperialism and addressed issues of social injustice through their writings. He is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated and popular literary figures, and is equally admired in India, and across the world.