A new style of calligraphy

“I am a calligrapher turned conceptually motivated artist. But to be able to break out from the most rigid, rule based medium into abstraction, I have spent over three decades dutifully studying traditional scripts, compositions and forms, until at last I felt qualified to judge which principles could be overridden and unbound, and which should remain. I am drawn to the graphic value of the Arabic letters well beyond their literal meanings, but the forms I create are not exclusively anchored in the Arab world, because I am moved as much by old Turkish masters as I am by the Bauhaus, Geometric Abstraction, Futurism, Cubism, and Cecil Touchon’s collages. Beginning with this new body of work, I have chosen to refer to my style and approach as Calligraform because it puts emphasis on the forms of the letters, their inner and outer spaces and graphic quality, investigated in tandem with the precise shapes of calligraphic characters,” Shawkat says.