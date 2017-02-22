A dialogue between tradition and modernity

“I am fascinated with cardboard boxes. They are like the skin - of industry and of desire. I love the emptiness of the box after the product is consumed, and the stains and marks absorbed from everyday life on its surface. I chose cartons with ‘Made in Iran’ labels, and texts, symbols and fonts from early 20th century advertising graphics, which were originally influenced by Russian avant-garde. I also looked for products that challenge expectations of what is produced in Iran, as well as iconic products such as kerosene lamps that evoke a sense of nostalgia. Using a traditional high art ornamentation on an incongruous surface seems subversive, but it illustrates how our expressions of modernity can come from tradition. The reference to constructivism also traces how Russian artists, who went to the US influenced the advertising culture there and globally,” he says.