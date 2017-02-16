UK start-ups eye moves to the continent as Brexit sows anxiety

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easier but these companies are very disruptive and they will find a way to employ the right people and sell their products and services across borders,” Cox said.

The survey is another sign that Brexit may exact a toll on an industry that’s been a bright spot in the British economy since the 2008 global financial crash. London has become a hotbed for groundbreaking financial technology that’s reshaping the banking and payments processing industries. But in 2016, venture capital investments in British fintech firms dropped 34 per cent, to 625 million pounds ($783 million), according to a report released last week by Innovate Finance, a London-based trade group. By contrast, German fintech companies received 35 per cent more funding than their counterparts in the UK in the first three quarters of 2016, according to a separate report from KPMG and CB Insights, a New York research firm. The performance marked the first time German fintech ventures attracted more investment than their British counterparts. A number of nations are trying to follow Germany’s lead by encouraging fintechs. France, Spain, and the Netherlands are offering government-backed investments, subsidised office space, and tax incentives to start-ups. Portugal recently unveiled a 200 million-euro ($213 million) fund to invest in local ventures. Some UK based entrepreneurs say Prime Minister Theresa May’s vow to leave the European single market and prioritise immigration was a body blow. Hiring talent is the biggest concern of start-ups. Even if a visa regime favours highly skilled workers, they’ll be tied to the companies that hire them. That means employees won’t easily be able to hop from one firm to another like they do now, nor quit and start their own enterprises. Such mobility is crucial to fomenting a thriving technology hub. “Leaving the single market is going to brutalise our start-up culture,” said Jennifer Arcuri, the founder of Hacker House Ltd., a Manchester-based firm that consults companies on cyber security. “Running start-ups is hard enough, we don’t need the extra burden.” More from SME Top tips to start your business in the UAE

Tech start-ups look to Lisbon with Brexit

Logistics firms in for interesting times

Crowdfunding start-up speeds US launch









