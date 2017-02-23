Raising the steaks: crowdfunding beef

Because Crowd Cow does all of the marketing and selling of the meat, it allows ranchers to focus on raising animals instead of selling them. That was why rancher Becky Harlow Weed, who was raised on the same farm she now runs, signed up. Before she started with Crowd Cow, she sold her beef to high-end butcher shops and, occasionally, restaurants. She said it was a daunting prospect to always have to try to sell the next steer. Now, she sells three steers to Crowd Cow every four weeks and gets a steady yearly payment. She also doesn’t have to worry about marketing and sales of her steers. “Running my ranch and raising my cattle takes up all of my time,” she said. “Crowd Cow takes over from there.”

While Harlow Reed chose to sell her fully grown cows as beef before Crowd Cow, Heitzberg said many of the ranchers he works with opt to raise and sell calves at auction to factory farms. This puts more cattle into the factory farm system and reduces the supply of grass-fed beef in the market. But it’s also the only way many small farms can survive, Heitzberg said. To try and create more security for farmers, Crowd Cow creates purchase calendars with ranchers for six months or a year down the line, giving them another option for reliable sales. “That means a lot to a small rancher who now doesn’t have to worry how he’ll sell all of these cows six months down the line,” Heitzberg said. Armed with seed money from investors including the founders of Zulily and football great Joe Montana, Crowd Cow plans to expand nationally through what Heitzberg calls an “aggressive timeline”. (He declined to provide a specific date.) For now, the company handles a couple thousand orders per month. Its auctions usually attract an even split of new and return customers. Most of Crowd Cow’s customers order beef every two months. Related: Why oysters, mussels and clams could hold the key to more ethical fish farming Crowd Cow is facing a competitive landscape that could change quickly, given the increasing demand for grass-fed beef. That growing appetite could entice more conventional grocery stores to start selling grass-fed beef. “If consumers find that grass-fed beef is available significantly less expensive from traditional retail sources, what will keep them buying from Crowd Cow?” VanVranken said. “Coolness factor and convenience go only so far.” “There are two main challenges for businesses that produce grass-fed beef,” Kateman added. “The first is that most people still choose food based on price, taste, and convenience, not concerns for the planet, for animals, or for their health. The second main challenge is that more and more people are sidestepping the negative externalities of animal products altogether by eating less meat and eating more plant-based foods.” At least for now, Cow Crowd offers consumers a sense of accountability that’s not easy to find in beef sold at megafood retailers like Costco, where it’s almost impossible to find out whether a single pack of ground beef includes meat from multiple cows or which countries the meat came from. At fast-food chains like McDonald’s, one hamburger patty can contain meat from as many as 100 cows. “I think part of sustainability is connecting consumers back to the source in a way that both parties feel good about it,” Heitzberg said. More from SME Butterfly seeks to take on burnout

