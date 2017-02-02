Apoorva Mehta had 20 failed start-ups before Instacart

“It was 2012, people were ordering everything online, meeting people online, watching movies online, yet the one thing everyone has to do every single week - buying groceries - we still do in an archaic way,” he said. As soon as he came up with the idea for an on-demand grocery delivery platform, he couldn’t stop thinking about it. In less than a month, he’d coded himself a crude version of an app that could be used by people who needed groceries, and a version for those who were shopping in-store for customers. On its first test-run, because Mehta hadn’t hired any shoppers yet, he ordered through the app, went to the store and delivered the groceries to himself.

The idea of ordering groceries online and having them delivered to your home wasn’t new. Webvan, a company founded on that very premise, famously went under during the dotcom bust. But this didn’t faze Mehta, who believed that the success of a company rests not only on the quality of the idea, but also on timing. “It was very clear to me that the idea was a good one and the time was now for the same reason why Uber and Lyft were finding success,” he said. Smartphones had become ubiquitous, people were comfortable performing transactions over their phones, and the idea of using an app to hire someone to perform a task was fast becoming the norm. “As a result of smartphones, the equation had changed,” he said. Although Mehta landed on a hot idea and was able to partner with stores such as Whole Foods, Target and Safeway, the expansion of Instacart wasn’t without problems. The company was slapped with a class-action lawsuit in 2015, alleging that the workers who shopped for and delivered groceries were misclassified as independent contractors. Instacart eventually made its shoppers part-time employees, with some qualifying for benefits such as health insurance. “We went from having zero part-time employees to having people at thousands of individual store locations,” he said, “We had to figure out scheduling and what kinds of training had to be provided. We needed to figure out a lot of things.” Mehta has this advice fpr newbies: Most start-ups fail, and those who start a company for the sake of starting a company are even more likely to fail. “The reason to start a company is to bring a change that you strongly believe in to this world,” he said. “You really have to want to do this.” More from SME Crowdfunding start-up speeds US launch

