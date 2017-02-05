Travel industry experts from US to tour Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, (TCA Abu Dhabi) is hosting a 50-strong delegation of senior travel industry experts from the United States on a tour of the emirate’s key attractions as it bids to strengthen ties with one of its key global markets.
The high-profile attendees on the trip are all travel agency owners who are members of BCD Travel’s affiliate programme, TCA Abu Dhabi said in a statement.
BCD Travel is the third largest travel management company in the world, with operations in 96 counties and with 15,000 employees worldwide. Senior leaders from BCD Travel will also be in attendance.
Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of TCA Abu Dhabi, said: “Last year was a record for the number of visitors we received, and we aim to capitalise on this momentum. The total number of hotel guests showed an increase of 8 per cent in 2016, hitting over 4.4 million.”
Family leisure
“These results demonstrate the emirate’s growing international appeal, as well as our ongoing success in positioning Abu Dhabi as a distinctive global destination built on rich experiences, our cultural heritage as well as unlimited opportunities for family leisure and MICE events.
He said the US is one of the markets with 136,000 guests arrivals last year generating more than half a million guest nights.
“Our hosting of this influential delegation will demonstrate a world-class destination with first-class hotels, and a rich diversity of cultures and attractions,” he added.