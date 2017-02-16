SCTDA leads delegation to India travel show

Dubai: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is leading a delegation of tourism and hospitality companies based in the emirate to the 23rd edition of the SATTE travel trade show in India.
The event runs from February 15-17, and is one of South Asia’s largest travel trade shows. It is expected to attract participants from over 35 countries, and 20,000 travel trade attendees.
SCTDA said it considers India to be a key source market for Sharjah, and will continue to target growth from India.