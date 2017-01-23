Ras Al Khaimah working with Safarak

Abu Dhabi: Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism body announced the emirate is now working with a new excursion transport and destination management company, Safarak, offering sightseeing tours, luxury journeys, airport transfer, and shuttle services.
Safarak (meaning Your Travel in Arabic) is the latest addition to RAK Hospitality Logistics, the company providing logistics and support services to Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector. The addition of Safarak comes as the emirate aims to boost the number of people visiting it from 740,000 in 2015 to three million by 2025.