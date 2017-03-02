Rak Properties signs deal to launch InterContinental hotel

Ras Al Khaimah: Rak Properties, one of the biggest property developers listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, has signed a Dh11.5 million contract with Al Nuaimi Group, to embark on the implementation phase of its upcoming InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort project in the emirate.
The resort, an affiliate of the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG), is set to be inaugurated in 2019 and will include 350 rooms, luxury suites, health club, spa, two swimming pools, and a gymnasium fitted with the best equipment as well as several restaurants.
Mohammad Sultan Al Qadi, Managing Director and CEO of Rak Properties, said the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort, besides other resorts and hotels that will be constructed in Ras Al Khaimah, are essential elements of the master plan of the project. The resort will include a wide range of five-star entertainment facilities that would attract visitors.
Rak Properties’ commitment to develop word-class complexes, resorts, hotels throughout the UAE, with special focus on Ras Al Khaimah is in line with the UAE’s activities and initiatives being launched to attract visitors from around the world. the InterContinental resort beside Anantara Mina Al Arab which is also set to be opened by the end of 2018 will support Ras Al Khaimah vision aiming to attract more than 2.9 million visitors by 2025.