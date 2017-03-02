Rak Properties signs deal to launch InterContinental hotel

Rak Properties’ commitment to develop word-class complexes, resorts, hotels throughout the UAE, with special focus on Ras Al Khaimah is in line with the UAE’s activities and initiatives being launched to attract visitors from around the world. the InterContinental resort beside Anantara Mina Al Arab which is also set to be opened by the end of 2018 will support Ras Al Khaimah vision aiming to attract more than 2.9 million visitors by 2025.