New waterfront projects offer growth opportunities

Today, in the UAE alone, he said that there are around 5,000 berths existing at the moment, with Art Marine managing around 1,000 of them.

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, said that the industry is expected to see an uptake in luxury yachts in the latter half of 2017 on a global scale but in the region, it is very optimistic looking forward due to the announcement of the Dubai Harbour, the continuing progress on the Deira Islands development and the opening of the Dubai Canal, as it will create more berths.