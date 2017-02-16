Mexico hails big year for tourism in 2016

A total of 35 million foreign visitors went to Mexico last year, up nine per cent from 2015, the tourism ministry said. Those tourists brought in $19.5 billion (Dh71.62 billion) last year, 10.4 per cent more than the year before. The government said the figures showed that the tourism sector was “one of the main driving forces” for the country’s economy. The peso took a beating last year, largely due to the campaign and election that elevated Donald Trump to the US presidency. (AFP)