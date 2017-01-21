Gerald Lawless sees a growing role for tourism in world economy

“We see what this does in a very positive sense for communities — giving an example in remote areas, if you look at the Serengeti and Maasai Mara areas of Africa, in Tanzania and Kenya, from my own experience... the tribesman actually come to meet with the guests on a daily basis. Our children were young at the time, and they took them and talked to them about their own traditions and customs. Of course, what this is doing apart from just giving employment in the Maasai Mara, is making them very aware of their own culture and their own traditions. They become very proud of it, and want to preserve it — but preserve it in a real way, not put it in a museum, and really have a livelihood out of it.