Canadian company agrees to train hospitality workers

Dubai: The World Street, a hospitality and tourism company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Tareeq Al Alam Management (TAM) Consultancy to train hospitality workers in the GCC, the Canadian company said in a statement on Thursday.
Through the MOU, The World Street and TAM Consultancy will exchange hospitality and tourism industry expertise and best practice.
As a part of the agreement, The World Street will allow TAM Consultancy to promote Staff Training On Resource Management (STORM) courses to a wider audience in the region.