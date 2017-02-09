  • February 12, 2017
Canadian company agrees to train hospitality workers

The World Street recently signed the MoU with UAE-based Tareeq Al Alam Management (TAM) Consultancy

Staff Report
18:21 February 9, 2017

Dubai: The World Street, a hospitality and tourism company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Tareeq Al Alam Management (TAM) Consultancy to train hospitality workers in the GCC, the Canadian company said in a statement on Thursday.

Through the MOU, The World Street and TAM Consultancy will exchange hospitality and tourism industry expertise and best practice.

As a part of the agreement, The World Street will allow TAM Consultancy to promote Staff Training On Resource Management (STORM) courses to a wider audience in the region.

