Technical glitch disrupts Etisalat mobile phone services for 90 minutes

Dubai: Mobile phone users subscribed to Etisalat faced connectivity issues for about 90 minutes on Friday afternoon, Gulf News has learnt.
Users reported being unable to make calls to other Etisalat mobile phones, and said they were also not receiving calls since approximately 1:30pm.
“I was trying to call a friend this morning, but I kept getting call failed. After that, I tried sending a WhatsApp message and it also did not show that my friend had received it,” said an Etisalat user.
In a statement, Etisalat said: “Technical difficulty impacted the flow of some telecommunications services, including mobile services in some parts of the country, technical teams fixed the issue and most of the services are back to normal now.”
Social media users had taken to Twitter and Instagram to report that their network was down and that they couldn’t use their data service or make calls this afternoon.
Through their twitter account, Etisalat confirmed to them that there was a problem and said that it has been resolved.