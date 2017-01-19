Saudi Telecom said to offer loan to resolve debt issue in Turkey

The funds would allow Otas, a special purpose vehicle formally known as Ojer Telekomunikasyon AS that owns 55 per cent of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, to cover an interest payment that was due in September, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Otas missed a $290 million repayment — including principal — as a slump in the lira led to a decline in the dollar value of the dividends that it receives from Turk Telekom, a person familiar said in October.