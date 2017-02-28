Qualcomm, Etisalat sign deal to accelerate 5G deployment

The chip maker has been highlight its update to its 5G modem at the Mobile World Congress this week. The San Diego-based company and is making a coordinated effort with more than 20 companies to support a partnership project, called “Non-Standalone 5G New Radio,” which aims to utilise the existing technology and allow network operators and hardware vendors to start monetising 5G by 2019. Full scale 5G deployments are not expected until 2020.