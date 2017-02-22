Yahoo price slash keeps Verizon keen

Yahoo is selling its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba, which will become a new entity, to be renamed Altaba, Inc., and will act as an investment company.

Prices of Yahoo shares closed the trading day up nearly 0.9 percent to $45.50, while Verizon had gained nearly half a percent to $49.43. Epic hacks Yahoo is ramping up security as it grapples with the aftermath of the epic hacks. Mayer said last month that “approximately 90 percent of our daily active users have already taken or do not need to take remedial action to protect their accounts, and we’re aggressively continuing to drive this number up.” Yahoo boasted having more than a billion users monthly in 2016, with more than 650 million of those people connecting from mobile devices. The SEC reportedly opened an investigation into whether Yahoo should have informed investors sooner about two major data breaches. US law requires companies that fall victim to such hacks to disclose them as soon as they are deemed to affect stock prices. “With a billion email accounts compromised, it’s a wonder anyone uses the service at all,” analyst Kay said in an online post about personal experience with Yahoo Mail. “Yahoo was never built for the modern era, and its ancient architecture was too clanky to withstand the onslaught of cage rattling besieging the Internet today.” The hacks have been a major embarrassment for a former internet leader that has failed to keep up with Google, Facebook and other rising stars. Yahoo’s most recent earnings report showed the company swung to profit in the final three months of last year, after a massive $4.4 billion loss in the same period of 2015. Yahoo reported a loss of $214 million for 2016 on revenue that inched up to $5.2 billion from $5 billion in 2015. Mayer will quit the company’s board after its merger with Verizon, according to an SEC filing, though she is expected to remain with the core Yahoo business. “We continue to be very excited to join forces with Verizon and AOL,” Mayer said in a joint release. “This transaction will accelerate Yahoo’s operating business especially on mobile, while effectively separating our Asian asset equity stakes.” More from Technology 3D selfies likely on iPhone soon

Transformation through prediction and the IoT

Drones: Yet another automation revolution

Huawei raises bar in premium Android phone









