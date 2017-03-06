UberEATS launches new insights service to compete in ‘crowded marketplace’

He doesn’t expect UberEATS’ collaboration with its partners to end there, either, explaining that the company’s insights and analytics will become ever more nuanced.

“Imagine if UberEATS could tell you that a particular menu item was trending in your neighbourhood, and it would be a good idea for you, the restaurant, to make it. Or if we told you that there’s a big football match taking place and certain foods will be more popular. We can help optimise your menu.”