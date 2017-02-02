Toshiba’s two-in-one solution for Android devices, PCs

For the first time, the phone has to have 100 per cent battery life if you have a much bigger data to copy. I had issues during my testing as I had around 200GB of data on my phone, including the microSD card. Each time, the battery life goes below 50 per cent, it stops backup and starts charging the device. It took me almost half a day to copy the entire data — photos, contacts, videos, music and documents to the device.