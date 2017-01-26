Technology resolutions for forward-thinking CIO

It’s fair to say that the influence of these technologies will differ widely depending on the sector in which you operate. In some industries, they will enable groundbreaking innovation, while in others they will merely serve as a means to an end. But whatever the industry, you must not fall into the trap of assuming your organisation will not need them at all — because you most certainly will.

Embracing the spirit of another new year, a series of resolutions for CIOs to consider as they heed this advice and begin preparing for the role that the aforementioned innovation accelerators will play in enabling the digital transformation of their own organisations. Keep an open mind: New technologies are often greeted with a great deal of scepticism around their suitability for the real world. But just remember that the doubters said much the same thing about cloud in the early years. So when you engage with vendors, be sure to gain as much as insight as possible into potential use cases for your industry, and always remain open to suggestions from your colleagues on utilising emerging technologies in innovative ways to facilitate your organisation’s goals. Insist on vendor accountability: It is astonishing how often vendors are not held accountable for the solutions they have sold to their customers. For any new technology deployment, be sure to push for stringent SLAs, and always consider the potential benefits of success not just for your own organisation but for the vendor as well. Ensure adequate governance: Optimizing your organisation’s responsiveness to the huge amounts of information generated by cognitive systems and IoT will be critical to delivering success. However, the right governance procedures must be put in place to effectively and securely manage this information. This cannot be responsibility of the vendor, although you should consider outlining your required security standards to the vendor in question and seeing how they can work with you to ensure compliance. Bring business to the table: The implementation of any new technology should have a strong impact on the business. If you do not show how these solutions can support the business, you are going to face an uphill struggle trying to secure enthusiastic acceptance and adoption. Addressing the end goals of the business will give you access to increased funding. Push the user experience: Regardless of the costs involved, enabling a seamless user experience will be critical to ensuring the ultimate success of the deployment. If your users struggle to get to grips with a new solution, the deployment may be deemed irrelevant before it has even properly got off the ground. Focus on security: With each new project, security must be non-negotiable. Be sure to evaluate the impact each technology will have on the security posture of your organisation. Always revise your security policies as you deploy new solutions and ensure they remain compliant with any relevant industrial and government regulations. Deal with legacy: Legacy itself is not an issue, but inaction is. Your organisation will inevitably have legacy systems that may or may not be compatible with the new technologies you choose to deploy. It is therefore important that you set up a coherent transition plan for your legacy systems, with the ultimate aim of eventually eliminating all unnecessary IT complexity and clutter. Brace yourself for a new identity: The role of the CIO is expanding, and you may be required to wear multiple hats from now on. With responsibility for everything from technology and information to innovation and governance, your engagement with the business will expand beyond all previous recognition. Given that it’s the final week of January, the chances are that your New Year’s resolutions have already started to fall by the wayside. But while your expensive new gym membership may be expendable, preparing yourself adequately for the rigours of digital transformation is certainly not. The columnist is group vice-president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at global ICT market intelligence and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC) He can be contacted via Twitter @JyotiIDC More from Technology Call to make digital transformation a priority

