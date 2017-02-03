Snapchat parent aims to raise $3b in IPO

While some analysts say Snap has the potential to challenge Facebook, others say it could end up like Twitter, which consistently lost money and whose existence as an independent firm is in peril.

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry advised investors in a note to steer clear of the IPO, calling the value of Snap “hyper-inflated.” “We are at the tail end of social-media boom — novelty is giving way to fatigue,” Chowdhry said in the note. “Durability is absent in SnapChat — it’s the next Groupon, the next Zynga, the next GoPro, the next FitBit.” All of those company’s lost luster after public debuts accompanied by high expectations. Snapchat will be competing with throngs of smartphone apps for advertising dollars, the analyst reasoned. The Snap IPO will be structured with different share classes, allowing co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy to control 88.6 percent of the voting rights. Snapchatter edition Earlier Thursday, the New York Times said it would create a daily Edition for Snapchatters in the US, Canada and Australia based on its Morning Briefing, or summary of major news. This will appear on Discover, the section of the Snapchat app where users can find content from media companies. The Times cited data from Nielsen saying that Snapchat each day reaches 41 percent of all 18-to 34-year-olds in the United States, compared to just six percent for US network television. The company last year hit the market with camera-equipped sunglasses called “Spectacles” and renamed itself “Snap” to show it was no longer limited to a single product. The head of Sony’s entertainment business stepped down Thursday to devote energy to Snap. The free service launched in 2012. Michael Lynton was leaving his job running the Japan-based company’s pictures and music business as of February 2 to spend more time as chairman of the board of Snap Inc., Sony Corporation said in an earlier release. An investor in Snap, Lynton has been on the board nearly four years. He will stay on as “co-chief executive officer” of Sony Entertainment, working with Sony Corporation chief Kazuo Hirai to find a successor, according to the company. More from Technology Tesla expected to launch operations in UAE

Apple to begin making iPhones in India

Snapchat files for $3b IPO

Apple sells $10b of bonds in second debt deal









