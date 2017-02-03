Snap user growth slowdown draws unwelcome comparisons to Twitter

That approach may bring another uncomfortable parallel. GoPro Inc, which makes small wearable action-video cameras beloved by extreme sports aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts, had its own highly anticipated public offering in 2014. It had a premise similar to Snap: capturing memories in the moment they happen, with the raw perspective of the user. As demand for its devices subsided, GoPro aimed instead to be a media company, seeking to generate more revenue from content that users created and selling advertising. That hasn’t worked out as planned. GoPro recently cut 200 jobs and its entire entertainment unit, and its shares now trade for less than half their IPO price. Other makers of wearable devices, including Fitbit, Jawbone and Pebble, haven’t fared much better.

Snap can avoid the pain of either comparison by not promising more than it can deliver, said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group. While Snap is more analogous to Twitter than it is to Facebook, Wieser said, it doesn’t have to make the same mistakes Twitter did in its IPO. “Twitter went out for their IPO and in their road show just talked about how ubiquitous they were going to be,” Wieser said. “I think if Snapchat embraces that it’s a niche platform, it could be a good thing.” Twitter’s slowing user growth is also tied to stagnant product development, with a revolving door of executives in charge of the vision. Snapchat, by comparison, has kept up a steady pace of new ways for people to use its product. A chart in the IPO prospectus details how user growth gets a bump whenever Snap releases something new and fun — such as lenses that can turn a user’s face into a puppy’s, or make someone barf rainbows in a selfie. Snap warns extensively about betting on its daily active user growth in its filing. The company says DAU growth is likely to be “lumpy and unpredictable,” fluctuating with new product updates and investments, and user behaviour. With the focus on more developed markets, it’s not claiming it will be ubiquitous. Still, the vast majority of Snap’s revenue comes from advertising. Contribution from Spectacles, Snap’s glasses for taking short videos, so far isn’t material. Even if investors embrace Snap as a narrowly focused product, advertisers will be asking the same questions they asked Twitter — and Snap will depend on rapid revenue growth to make up for its costs. As of 2016, Snap’s expenses still exceeded sales. More from Technology Tesla expected to launch operations in UAE

Apple to begin making iPhones in India

Snapchat files for $3b IPO

Apple sells $10b of bonds in second debt deal









