Ransomware, IoT and cloud to steal headlines in cyber arena

This could be seen in 2017, but is more likely to occur further down the road. By 2025, Sidani expects to see “dronejacking,” which will intercept drone signals and redirect drones for the attacker’s benefit. “Given this possibility, we can also expect to see anti-drone hacking technology being developed to control these devices’ GPS and other important systems,” he said.

One of the major factors he sees is that attackers are becoming more organised and funded. They [attackers] are operating like normal businesses with working hours and taking holidays in order to increase the efficiency of their attacks against enterprises and consumers. He said that there is a dangerous possibility that rogue nation states could align with organised crime for their personal gain, such as what we saw in the SWIFT attacks. This could result in down time for countries’ political, military or financial systems. Kaspersky Lab expects to see more security features for internet of things devices after the Mirai attack and governments are more careful of terrorist groups attacking the critical infrastructure by improving the security of control systems. “Attackers will focus more on the end users as it is easy to gain money from them or steal information rather than organisations,” Saad said. Connected cars on hackers’ radar Dubai It is only a matter of time when automobile hacks are going to happen on a large scale as cars have started to have connected capabilities. According to research firm Gartner, there will be 220 million connected cars on the road in 2020 globally. Hussam Sidani, regional manager for Symantec Gulf, said that connected cars will be taken for ransom and various businesses in the UAE have already announced its plans to launch connected cars in the country. He said this could include cars being held for ransom, self-driving cars being hacked to obtain their location for hijacking, unauthorised surveillance and intelligence gathering, or other automobile-focused threats. This will also lead to a question of liability between the software vendor and automobile manufacturer, which will have long-term implications on the future of connected cars. — N. K. C More from Technology Apple to begin making iPhones in India

