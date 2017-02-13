Nokia banks on Android to regain lost glory

However, the fact that HMD Global is attending MWC 2017, is giving rise to speculation Nokia may unveil a high-end phone. And that could up the excitement in the smartphone segment dominated by the iPhones and the Galaxies.

After years of floundering in the wilderness (the forgettable Windows partnership), it does look like Nokia is trying to regain lost glory by embracing the Android platform. “Nokia is a trusted and well-loved brand across the world. It enjoys unrivalled brand awareness and an iconic status for design, reliability and usability. Our goal is to take the brand to a new generation of mobile users, with a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation for a true Nokia phone experience,” Ekman said.