Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

“We are celebrating a new era for Nokia and HMD. We would not licence the Nokia brand to anybody and I found HMD to be the right partner to drive this business forward. I love what they have done and excited about what they have done,” he said.

Nokia also announced that the Snake game will be snaking its way back into people’s hearts with a new version available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook’s Instant Games cross-platform experience. More nimble and 'new' Nokia Ian Fogg, Head of Mobile Analysis at IHS Markit, said that HMD is not old Nokia. It is a start-up with a start-up’s ambition. But, it has an existing brand to provide a kick start. “HMD must appeal to those consumers who recall the Nokia brand from when Nokia was the leading handset and smartphone manufacturer in the early 2000s while establishing Nokia as a modern and up to date brand again known for innovation,” he said. Fogg said that HMD is not aiming to achieve similar volumes to Nokia in its prime. It does not need to be a major success and be profitable because of its different business model and organisational structure to old Nokia. HMD is working in conjunction with Foxconn to bring innovative new Nokia handsets to the market. At its peak in 2008, Nokia Corporation, Inc. was the world’s top phone company. It shipped 468 million handsets, of which 60 million were smartphones. It had a mobile market share of 41 per cent. No handset player has anything like that dominance of the market today: current leader Samsung just had a 19 per cent share in 2016. “We expect HMD to offer more premium handsets, especially centred around imaging capability, once HMD has had a little more time for its research and development teams to operate. Once complete, the goal is for the portfolio for each product to be indistinguishable from a true Nokia-made handset and fully deliver on the brand promise,” he said. By the numbers The new Nokia 3310 will have 22 hours of talk time (10x more than original)

Launched in 2000, Nokia’s original 3310 sold nearly 120 million units worldwide

3310 was discontinued in 2005, making it one of the world’s best-selling mobile phones

In addition to the new 3310, 3 new smartphones also launched — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6

Nokia was the world’s top mobile maker between 1998 and 2011

Nokia was overtaken by South Korean rival Samsung after failing to respond to the rapid rise of smartphones

Its telephone brand remains widely recognised, especially in developing markets.

Nokia sold its entire handset business to Microsoft Corp in 2014

New 3310 price: €49 (Dh191, $52). More from Technology Seriously: This robot can jump

Microsoft appoints new MEA president

IT spending in Mena to reach $155.8b in 2017

Jolla adds Sailfish support for Xperia devices









