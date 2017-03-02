Nintendo Switch review: a brave and fascinating new console

On top of this, the console offers ad hoc local networking for up to eight Switches. The idea of being able to meet up with pals wherever you are and play Mario Kart or Splatoon 2 together in big team sessions is an enticing one — and the concept becomes even more interesting if/when we start seeing community-focused titles like Monster Hunter and Pokemon coming along. It was the former that more or less kept the Sony PSP alive, exploiting the machine’s ad hoc connectivity; and we saw how powerful Pokemon Go was as a roving social experience. If Nintendo can harness this potential, it would be a major plus for the console. Sitting in a park with a whole bunch of people playing Mario Kart is a really fun proposition.

Joy or con? Perhaps the most intriguing element of the Switch is its two Joy-Con controllers, which can be used separately, or snapped either side of a plastic grip to make a standard pad. Each Joy-Con has an analogue stick, a button array on the front, and four shoulder buttons along the edges. They also have built-in accelerometers and gyroscopes for motion control, while the right Joy-Con has a motion-sensitive IR camera, which can sense movement in front of it. There’s also a Capture button which lets you take, store and share in-game screenshots (but not video just yet). The Joy-Con are small, but they’re very comfortable in the hand and the plastic is good quality. To make them more sturdy, there are wrist strap sections that slide on to the side of each controller, clipping into place. They’re easy to get on, but removing them is an unnecessarily fiddly process of lifting a small locking mechanism, pressing a tiny black button then sliding them off — it takes some practice (and brute force) and if anyone accidentally puts one on the wrong way round — which really shouldn’t be possible — they become wedged pretty fast. It doesn’t really feel like the neat, graceful, child-friendly industrial design we’re used to from Nintendo. But they’re definitely good fun to use. Gripped in your hands they become almost invisible facilitators of ridiculous interactions. Whether that’s milking a cow or pretending to scoff sandwiches in 1-2 Switch, or cutting out shapes in Snipperclips — they take on the forms that each game requires; like the computer mouse, they simply become extensions of your own movements. This could (and in Nintendo’s hands should) lead to whole new interactive experiences The Zelda box? The Switch is launching with eleven games, but many of these are updates of already released titles like I Am Setsuna, World of Goo, Skylanders Imaginators and Just Dance 2017. One exception is Super Bomberman R, a re-invention of the classic multiplayer maze battler. Of the two major Nintendo titles, 1-2 Switch really should be bundled with the hardware. This collection of competitive mini-games is fun for a while, but its purpose is to exhibit the capabilities of the console and with no lasting challenge to any of the 28 tasks, you’ll soon tire of it. Even a limited demo of the game would have been a welcome addition to the console package. The key draw right now is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and honestly, what a draw it is. Expansive, refined and exciting, it could well be one of the greatest launch titles ever released. Later in the year, we’ll get Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Arms and Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which all look wonderful; then there will be Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and a Fire Emblem title, pretty much capturing the RPG market. Nintendo claims there are 100 games in development from 70 publishers — highlights include the Elder Scrolls: Skyrim conversion, a Dragon Quest, a Sonic game, Ultra Street Fighter II, and follow-ups to cult titles like No More Heroes and Shin Megami Tensei. That’s a lot of fun to be had. Nintendo has announced 60 indie titles as well: successful releases like Stardew Valley, Shovel Knight, Cave Story and Overcooked are on the slate, as are newcomers Yooka-Laylee, Snake Pass and Wargroove. The big test of course is whether the big hitting franchises will come over. We know EA is making a Switch version of Fifa, and there’s a Switch Minecraft, but will there be a Switch Call of Duty (and if the series goes back to WWII this will really matter), a Switch Red Dead Redemption? So far it feels like there’s more industry positivity around Switch than there ever was around Wii U. If Zelda starts shifting machines, the big publishers will want a part of that — especially with the costs of producing high-end Xbox and PlayStation titles exploding with every new hardware iteration. The end of the Miiverse One disappointing aspect is that two favourite connected services — Street Pass from the 3DS and Wiiverse from the Wii U — will not be returning on Switch. Instead we’re getting a more conventional online subscription service offering multiplayer gaming and other content including monthly free titles. At the same time, online lobbies and a voice chat app will replace the community hub that made your Wii U desktop feel like a thriving virtual town rather than a staid menu system. Indeed, the Switch desktop is rather sparse, so far consisting of large icons for any games you’ve played, as well as smaller options for the eShop, photo album and controller settings. You’ll be able to import your Nintendo Account ID, make your own Mii character and set up friends lists, of course — but currently the UI is very bare and uninspiring (although you could also see its simplicity as a bonus, especially as it also has to function on a smaller, portable display). In many ways, Switch is going to be a lot more like Xbox and PS4 in its connected philosophy — and that’s a shame. And what’s missing from this more conventional set-up is apps: currently there are no video on demand options like YouTube or Netflix, though Nintendo has said its considering them. Furthermore, we still don’t know how much the subscription will cost, but it will be free until the autumn. On a more positive note, the eShop looks to be getting some excellent support from indie developers who are looking to support and explore the unique feature-set of the console. Verdict The Nintendo Switch is a brave and fascinating prospect. While the Wii U hinted at a dual screen future (and provided some truly brilliant games), this update truly gives us a strong stand-alone hand-held platform as well as a home console that produces beautiful visuals and trademark Nintendo experiences. Those who well say “buy a PC/Xbox/PS4 instead” are too entrenched in conventional wisdom to understand the appeal of Nintendo hardware, which has always stood slightly to the side of the industry product pipeline. The Switch is playing in a very different space, a space of its own, and we now need to see if the rest of the industry, and a large enough audience of “casual gamers”, will join it. Whatever happens, Nintendo has once again done its idiosyncratic best to challenge the way we think about games hardware. Right now, it has the best launch game in at least a decade, and enough compelling possibilities on the horizon to warrant enthusiasm and hope. At GBP280 it is a gamble; when the price drops, as it inevitably will before Christmas, it may prove irresistible. Pros: Fascinating hybrid concept; interesting controls; good quality screen; some excellent games on the way Cons: Areas of fiddly and below-par hardware design; limited launch line-up; unclear digital strategy More from Technology Nintendo shares gain after Switch debuts

Snap's value jumps to $28b in IPO euphoria

Snap stock to debut after IPO

Lenovo sells asset as smartphone sales tank









