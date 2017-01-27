Microsoft exceeds sales, profit estimates on cloud gains

Microsoft has pledged to reach annualised revenue of $20 billion in its corporate cloud business by the fiscal year that ends in June 2018. That metric stood at more than $14 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company has been adding customers for its Azure services, which let clients run and store applications in Microsoft’s data centers, as well as for cloud-based versions of Microsoft’s Office applications. During the quarter, Microsoft announced a corporate chat service called Teams, aimed at taking on Slack Inc

“Microsoft is the plumbing in the cloud,” Moerdler said. “Amazon is much bigger, but still Amazon and Microsoft are pulling away from the pack. More and more you hear CTOs talking about both, or more of them are talking about Microsoft that weren’t before.” Revenue in the recent period was lowered by 2 percentage points because of a strong dollar, said Hood, who had forecast a smaller impact. “It was a bit more of a headwind,” she said. PC Business Second-quarter sales in the company’s More Personal Computing business, including Windows and Xbox, fell 5 per cent to $11.8 billion. That compares with the $11.44 billion average estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg. Gaming revenue for Xbox and PC fell 3 per cent. Worldwide PC shipments in the December quarter declined 1.5 per cent, a slower pace than in the previous period, but the industry remains in a multi-year slump. The company is seeing the market stabilise and even improve, and Windows sales are doing even better than the overall PC market, Hood said. “That segment outperformed even more than with the others,” she said of the More Personal Computing unit. Revenue from sales of Windows to PC maker partners rose 5 per cent, and Windows commercial products and cloud services increased at the same rate. Windows sales are growing in the corporate PC market and among consumers purchasing pricey machines, and Windows PC makers were able to take some share from Apple, Hood said. In the Intelligent Cloud unit, comprised of Azure and server software deployed in customers’ own data centers, sales increased 8 per cent to $6.9 billion, compared with the $6.68 billion average analyst estimate. Productivity revenue climbed 10 per cent to $7.4 billion. Analysts had estimated $7.02 billion. Including LinkedIn and other items, net income in the second quarter rose to $5.2 billion, or 66 cents a share. On a conference call, Microsoft said third-quarter sales in Productivity will be $7.65 billion to $7.85 billion. Intelligent Cloud revenue will be $6.45 billion to $6.65 billion, and More Personal Computing sales will be $9.05 billion to $9.35 billion. More from Technology Call to make digital transformation a priority

