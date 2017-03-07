Look: How construction of Hyperloop is progressing

Dubai: Hyperloop One has released images that have never been seen before to show how its development site in the Nevada desert looks like, and provide potential commuters an insight into the future of the transportation link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The images, furnished to Gulf News on Tuesday, also show the progress of the construction of the ultra high-speed transport at the world’s only full-system and full-scale Hyperloop test track called DevLoop. The superfast transportation company said the images only prove that it is “well-positioned to deliver the first working Hyperloop.” Hyperloop One is one of the companies working to turn the supersonic transportation system, conceptualised by tech billionaire Elon Musk, into a reality. It had earlier signed an agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority to test the economic viability of Hyperloop technology. If the project pushes through, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be connected by a 150-kilometre transport system that will reduce the travel time between the two emirates to 12 minutes. The company has already set up a 500-metere-long test track in the United States or DevLoop, which has a diameter of 3.3 meters. It is located 30 minutes from Las Vegas in the Nevada desert. The company is expected to perform a public trial in the first half of 2017. The DevLoop trial will follow Hyperloop One’s first public test of a prototype propulsion system, which took place in the same area less than twelve months ago in May 2016. Hyperloop at a glance What proponents say about the Hyperloop: Hyperloop is a new way to move people and things at airline speeds for the price of a bus ticket It's on-demand, energy-efficient and safe Touted as the broadband for transportation

System users a custom electric motor to accelerate and decelerate a levitated pod through a low-pressure tube

The vehicle will glide silently for miles with no turbulence

Motor was tested in May, 2016, will test the full system in early 2017

Company is developing routes in five countries

Its goal: To be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021

Started in 2014 in a Los Angeles garage

Company now has 200 people on three campuses in LA and Nevada — engineers, welders, machinists, designers and builders

More from Technology Businesses more worried about hackers than CIA CRRC debuts world’s fastest high-speed train How to minimise supply chain risk Australia’s property market not yet a bubble

