Jolla adds support for Sailfish OS on Sony Xperia devices

Sami Pienimaki, CEO of Jolla, said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, the company’s first project is a Sailfish OS-powered Xperia X.

“Sony Mobile is trusted worldwide for its premium brand and quality, and we believe that Xperia devices are a perfect fit for many Sailfish OS customers and community members around the world. We plan to offer our community a follow-up device for the Jolla C launched last year,” he said.