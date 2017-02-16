Jabra takes fitness to a new level with Elite Sport

The app has 13 pre-made strength training workouts like BellyBurn, PushPerfection, LegDay, and YouVsBarbell that you can follow along through the earbuds. When you begin one of these workouts, the app will tell you to start the first move and either count you down in elapsed time or completed reps. When finished, you’ll sit through a designated rest time before moving on to the next exercise in the circuit.