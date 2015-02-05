IT spending in Mena to reach $155.8b in 2017

Gartner’s report projected IT spending will reach $161 billion in 2018 (up 3.3 per cent), $165 billion in 2019 (up 2.5 per cent), and $168.8 billion in 2020 (up 2.3 per cent).

“It is very clear that most organisations in this region probably spend at least 80 per cent of their budgets, management time, and people on traditional IT systems. What we believe will happen is an increased move towards spend on other domains like customer experience-based technology. This is where we have things like virtual reality, augmented reality, or embedded environments,” Sondergaard said.