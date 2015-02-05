IoT spending in MEA to rise 19.6% to $7.8b in 2016

The transportation industry is also forecast to see IoT-related spending of around $1.3 billion in 2017. The ‘freight monitoring’ use case is expected to account for $849 million of this figure, which aptly highlights the increasing importance of monitoring goods and improving productivity. Babalola said that IoT-related spending by MEA utilities to reach $918 million in 2017, with investments around ‘smart grid’ technologies to account for more than 82 per cent of this total. Smart grids are rapidly gaining traction across the region as municipalities increasingly see the value proposition in deploying related solutions in an effort to efficiently distribute resources to their respective end customers.