Indian IT industry braces for H1b visa challenges

“As of now, it seems US President Donald Trump is fulfilling his election promises. The IT industry is definitely little bit less optimistic. Indian companies will have to hire more locally and it is going to be difficult if such a sentiment continues. The policies hint at the fact that there is no other way but more local hiring. Indian firms have to find ways to do business with the US, a 60 per cent revenue generator for them,” Dinesh Goel, India head of IT research firm ISG, said.