India’s mobile-phone price war seen spurring consolidation

Vodafone Group Plc’s India unit and Idea have been in talks to consolidate, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. The talks were first reported by CNBC-TV18 in August. A merger would create a carrier with 387 million subscribers, a 36 per cent market share and pan-India 4G spectrum. A deal would also give Vodafone a listing in India, which it has been considering since at least 2011. At reported debt levels, the merged entity would have net debt of 718 billion rupees. Potential risks to the deal include a breach of spectrum limits that could force the merged entity to sell off valuable airwaves in a few circles, according to a report by Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Idea said speculation of a merger with Vodafone is baseless. Vodafone declined to comment.

2. Telenor In a January 19 interview, Mittal said Airtel was in talks to buy Telenor's India unit, as were most other players in the market. Telenor is one of the market's least indebted carriers and sat out the spectrum auction held late last year. With a market share of about 4.9 per cent, Telenor doesn't have a pan-India presence. Its airwaves in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, as well as Maharashtra and Gujarat, would be a plus for any of the top three carriers. Telenor Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said January 5 the Norway-based carrier was still looking at all possibilities for its India business, one of its focuses for 2017. A Telenor spokesman declined to comment. 3. Tata Teleservices Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, was seeking a buyer for its loss-making telecom business as recently as late last year — before the group named Natarajan Chandrasekaran as its next chairman — according to people familiar with the matter. Tata, which declined to comment, has a nationwide network with spectrum that allows carriers to offer wider coverage, especially in dense cities like Mumbai and Delhi. The company is currently enmeshed in a years-long legal dispute with NTT Docomo Inc. over the value of a stake the Japanese wireless carrier owned in the Indian venture. A settlement of the suit may make it easier for Tata to spin off the unit. 4. Aircel/Reliance Communications/Sistema In September, billionaire Anil Ambani said his telecommunications company Reliance Communications Ltd had achieved a "virtual merger" with the operator started by his older brother Mukesh. Investments to roll out fourth-generation services across India will be funded by Jio, the younger Ambani said. Earlier in September, Reliance Communications said it would merge with Aircel Ltd in a transaction that is scheduled to close this year. In 2015, Reliance Communications agreed to buy AFK Sistema's Indian wireless unit in an all-stock deal. 5. BSNL/MTNL A merger of state-run carriers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, which operates only in Mumbai and Delhi, has been mooted by the government, but has yet to materialise. Publicly listed Mahanagar Telephone has lost money in four of the past five financial years, losing 20 billion rupees in the year ended March 2016. Bharat Sanchar lost 38.03 billion rupees in the year ended March 2016, it said in its annual report posted on its website. 6. Videocon Quadrant Televentures Ltd, which offers services in the state of Punjab under the Videocon Telecom brand, announced it was closing down on Feb. 15. The service, which had 2.97 million customers at the end of October, according to subscription data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, has asked all its subscribers to finish their prepaid balances before midnight on Feb. 15, and switch to another operator. In March 2016, Videocon sold its airwaves in six regions to Bharti Airtel for $663 million.

