Honor sees content a stumbling block for AR and VR take-off

Once this technology gets good feedback, he said that this could come to some of its products later.

“Augmented reality and virtual reality are the future trends in the smartphone but content is a big issue right now. That is why we have invested a lot on photography and faster transmissions. But we also know that this is an ecosystem [AR and VR] and this cannot be done by one manufacturer, it needs collaboration for content. It will take time for AR and VR to grow,” he said.