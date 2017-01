Google’s Pixel phone shines despite misgauging demand

Google also struck a deal to sell it through just one wireless carrier, Verizon. Although Google’s online store sold Pixels compatible with other wireless networks, most people don’t shop for phones that way. Of course, it’s a moot point if there weren’t enough Pixels to sell, but Google likely would have produced more if it had distribution deals with other carriers.

It’s not surprising that Google misjudged the market, given that this is the search company’s first stab at making its own phone. Previously, it partnered with various manufacturers on a Nexus line of phones to showcase its Android operating system, but that effort barely made a dent. “This was probably a really good learning experience for them,” says Neil Doshi, an analyst with Mizhuo Securities USA. The Pixel’s success is important to Google because it wants to ensure there’s a stylish Android phone to compete with the iPhone and drive more affluent consumers to its search engine, maps, YouTube videos and other services. Samsung’s Galaxy and other phones also run on Android, but those devices have been de-emphasising Google’s services. Google, which is based in Mountain View, California, can afford to make some mistakes as it tries to establish the Pixel because its internet search and advertising network brings in so much revenue. Alphabet, Google’s corporate parent, provided another reminder of its financial might with Thursday’s release of its fourth-quarter earnings. The company earned $5.3 billion on revenue of $26 billion during the final three months of last year. Even after subtracting commissions paid to Google’s ad partners, Alphabet’s revenue totalled $21 billion — a 23 per cent increase from a year earlier. The company’s profit rose 8 per cent from the prior year. Although Pixel sales weren’t disclosed, the numbers provided a clue on how the phone did. Google’s “other revenue” segment, which covers all sales outside of advertising, generated $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, a 62 per cent increase from the same time last year. Some of those gains came from sales of Google’s new internet-connected speaker, Home, and its business software services, but Doshi believes most of the increase was generated by the Pixel. He estimates Google sold 1 million to 1.5 million Pixels during the fourth quarter. That’s still just a sliver of the estimated 77 million that Apple sold during the same period (Apple is scheduled to release its numbers on Tuesday). Pixel sales are also well below the roughly 15 million Galaxy S7 that Samsung sold during that device’s first quarter on the market. Still, analysts say the Pixel did exceptionally well for a new phone with little brand recognition. “Without question, Google has a hit on its hands and is building a platform for success,” says Jeff Moore, principal of Wave 7 Research. Wave 7 estimates that Pixel accounted for 12 per cent of activations in December compared with 51 per cent for iPhones and 26 per cent for Samsung devices. Localytics, which tracks app activity on nearly 2 billion smartphones, also reported Pixel activations have steadily increased since sales began, especially around the Thanksgiving weekend and the holidays. “It looks like it has the potential to be a strong competitor to the likes of Apple and Samsung,” says Josh Todd, Localytics’ chief marketing officer. More from Technology Call to make digital transformation a priority

