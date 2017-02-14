FinTech sessions held on sidelines of WGS

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted the importance of the services provided by FinTech and the role of digital technological developments in enhancing financial services. He said, “The session reviewed the challenges and opportunities of FinTech and the importance of policies and authorities’ responses to developments in the sector. The session also reviewed achieving the required balance between risk management, misuse of technology and avoiding over-regulation, which may limit creativity.”