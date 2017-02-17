DEWA and Dubai Electronic Security Centre sign MoU

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).
The MoU was signed by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing Director and CEO of Dewa, and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Executive Director of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation, to encourage the sharing of data related to internal technical projects and activities, to take advantage of the Future Intelligence Labs and to ensure readiness against potential information security threats and risks.
The MoU will develop joint initiatives for major energy security technology research, and develop skills within Dewa and DESC through training, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.
Al Tayer noted that the MoU reflects the strategic relationship between DEWA and DESC, and the commitment of both organisations to work together to implement the best security practices. This will enhance services and support the sustainable development of Dubai.
Commenting on the MoU signing, Al Tayer said, “DEWA’s cooperation with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre supports our efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai the safest, most effective and influential city, and Dewa’s vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility.”
Al Shaibani underlined the importance of signing the MoU with Dewa to exchange expertise, cooperate and share knowledge. He emphasised DESC’s commitment to providing full support to all organisations in Dubai and driving smart electronic security and shaping the future.