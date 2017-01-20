China advances chip ambitions with plan for a $30b plant

Tsinghua, the investment and technology affiliate of the university attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is leading a $150 billion charge to develop a world-class semiconductor industry and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign technology. The US however is concerned that a dominant China could threaten the competitiveness of American players and even national security. Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. are among the biggest US suppliers of chips to China.