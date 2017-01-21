Buffett back in money on IBM, reversing $2.6b loss

IBM rallied 21 per cent in 2016, its first annual gain since 2012, the year that Ginni Rometty became chief executive officer of the Armonk, New York-based company. Revenue declines have moderated in recent quarters, and the company has reported growth in some areas. The company also completed 15 deals just in 2016. The stock is up about 2.7 per cent in 2017.