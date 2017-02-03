Apple set to begin making iPhones in India by April

Apple didn’t respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on an earnings call this week that India is “the place to be”. He visited the country for the first time last May as he sought government approval for Apple to open its own stores - a step the company deems critical to growing the iPhone user base across the country. Over the long run however, Apple needs to meet requirements that single-brand retailers source 30 percent of components from within India. Manufacturing locally will help with that.