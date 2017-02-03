Apple sells $10b of bonds in second debt deal since July

Investor demand allowed Apple to lower the price it was paying on the notes across all maturities. The 30-year bond yields 1.15 percentage points more than Treasuries with similar maturities, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the deal is private. That’s down from initial discussions of around 1.4 percentage points. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. managed the sale.