Alphabet earnings miss analyst estimates on new hardware costs

Alphabet reported $3.1 billion in capital spending for the quarter, up 46 per cent from a year earlier. Some of those expenses supported Google’s new suite of devices, such as its Pixel smartphone, which went on sale during the holiday quarter. Google spent a considerable amount marketing the device, and analysts were concerned those costs would put pressure on profit margins. UBS analysts forecast marketing spending to climb by $491 million, from the third quarter. A year earlier, the increase was $466 million, they noted.