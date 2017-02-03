Alibaba said to lead $200m funding for Paytm’s e-commerce unit

Alibaba has thus far avoided any direct involvement in the fray, preferring for now to maintain passive stakes in start-ups. But it’s seeking growth outside of China, a slowing market it already dominates. The company remains intent on a goal of getting half its revenue from outside its home country, from about 20 to 30 per cent now. The company founded by billionaire Jack Ma envisions itself as a middleman connecting US and European brands with increasingly well-off consumers within China and around Asia. It bought Lazada SA in part to gain a beach-head in Southeast Asia.